Join us on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00PM Eastern for the next Global Viewpoints Forum!

Feeling a little anxious about the state of the environment? You are not alone. A recent Pew Center Poll revealed that majorities in most countries surveyed find global climate change a major threat to their nation, with concerns only rising since 2013. Moreover, in 13 out of the 26 surveyed countries climate change was actually perceived as the top threat. And it is easy to understand why, with the six warmest years on record taking place since 2014, with Antarctica losing about 127 billion tons of ice per year, and with sea levels rising 8 inches in the last century, according to NASA.

In such a challenging environmental situation, how can we generate hope? How can we inspire? How can we make a difference?

In our 20th Global Viewpoints Forum session, “Our Climate Crisis: Turning Angst into Action”, Harriet Shugarman will provide tips on how we can turn away from fear and powerlessness towards productive environmental action! Her talk will be followed by a question and answer session and breakout rooms where participants can network and share their experiences, thoughts, suggestions and hopes.

Selected as a 2020 New York City Climate Hero and a 2019 featured speaker at the Global Engagement Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York City, Harriet Shugarman is a sought after speaker, recognized as an influencer and connector in the climate movement. Harriet is the Executive Director of ClimateMama, an on-line community that reaches individuals in over 110 countries and all 50 states. As a leader and mentor with The Climate Reality Project, Harriet chairs the Climate Reality NYC Metro Chapter and was the recipient of the Climate Reality 2017 Green Ring Award. Harriet is also profiled in former US Vice President Al Gore’s 2017 book: An Inconvenient Sequel, Truth to Power.

Harriet’s writing and thought pieces on climate solutions appear in international, national and regional publications on-line and in print. Harriet’s book: “Talking to Your Kids About Climate Change, Turning Angst to Action” was released by New Society Publishers in the spring of

2020. Harriet has worked for more than 25 years with governments, international organizations, and educational institutions on climate and sustainability issues as an economist, policy analyst, informal educator and adjunct professor including 13 years with the International Monetary Fund as a representative of the IMF at the United Nations. Harriet teaches World Sustainability and Climate Change and Society at Ramapo College of New Jersey.

