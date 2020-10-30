Professional Fellows Alumni Impact Award Winner – Fall 2020

Abdo Magdy is an alumni of Department of State’s Professional Fellows Program and the honorable awardee of the 2020 Alumni Impact Award. The prestigious Professional Fellows Program Alumni Impact Award (AIA) from the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recognizes exceptional contributions made by Professional Fellows Program Alumni to their communities.

In the fall of 2018, Abdo spent his four week fellowship at Apco Worldwide, a business advisory and advocacy consultant. Abdo’s focus during the program was to design a way to automate his company, Egypreneur. Abdo’s company, Egyprenuer, specializes in providing comprehensive guidance and business support services to entrepreneurs and remote workers. Starting in 2008 and continuing to grow, Egypreneur had an overwhelming number of requests for business advice by the time Abdo entered the PFP program – nearly 50,000 – and required a way to automate the question and answer process. Abdo’s project during the PFP program was automating the digital communication system to make it easier and more efficient for the company to assist its clients. He created the Funding Assistant, a virtual conversation where entrepreneurs can gauge their next steps, be ranked on a scale of 1-10 on their financial readiness, and are given mentors to usher them through the next steps in their personal process.

In addition to fully automating his company, Abdo designed Lila, a virtual assistant and mentor for entrepreneurs and remote workers. Lila, a kind of Siri for entrepreneurs, helps these workers find their strong points and locate areas of weakness that they should focus on growing in their business. If these projects weren’t enough, Abdo is writing a book that focuses on remote work as well. More information about Remote Work Confidence and its author can be found at the campaign website.

When reflecting on his experience in PFP, Abdo says he had an abundance of opportunity to reflect personally and professionally, and was able to meet a lot of new people and form new connections. Abdo was officially recognized by Toastmasters, an international public speaking organization. He is the President of his group in Egypt. He has over 14 years of entrepreneurial experience, is writing a book, and currently lives seaside in Dahab, Egypt.

We congratulate Abdo Magdy for his well-deserved Alumni Impact Award. He has shown continued dedication to improving his community and its work force, and shows his entrepreneurial spirit through the launch of his several projects. He continually impacts the world around him for the better and we are proud to call him an alumni of Legacy International. Congratulations Abdo!

The Professional Fellows Program is sponsored by the United States Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by Legacy International.