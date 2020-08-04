Practicing Humility, Empathy, and Interconnectedness in Global Public Health

Join us for the next VIRTUAL GLOBAL VIEWPOINTS FORUM on Thursday August 13th at 12:00PM EDT

Tommy Lee is passionate about global health, human rights, and youth development, particularly among sexual orientation and gender identity diverse (LGBTQIA+) people. His passion and interests for solving global issues has been greatly shaped by his over a decade long connection to Legacy International and the Global Youth Village as both a participant and staff member.

Currently Tommy works as the Academic Program Administrator for the Department of Global Health at the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH), overseeing educational and extracurricular activities. He serves as both the Inaugural Vice-Chair of the university-wide LGBTQIA+ identified faculty and staff network and the the founding Co-Chair of the Global Health Department’s Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and Justice committee.

Tommy earned his Master of Public Health degree from BUSPH in 2018 focusing on global health, program management, and sex, sexuality, & gender studies. Concurrently, he completed a graduate-level practicum in Botswana with LEGABIBO (Lesbians, Gays, and Bisexuals of Botswana) and earned a Graduate Certificate in African Studies. He undertook additional graduate-level coursework around religion and conflict transformation with the BU School of Theology in 2019.

Prior to moving to Boston, Tommy served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mozambique, first as a Community Health Promoter and later as the National Gender & HIV Coordinator. He then served as a Peace Corps Response Volunteer in Guyana working with the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination and the Guyana Equality Forum. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Conflict Analysis & Resolution from George Mason University.