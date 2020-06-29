Missed Last Week’s Global Viewpoints Forum? Check it Out Here! Service & Solidarity: Why We Must Unite to Win the Fight

Last Thursday at noon, Legacy alumni and friends gathered for “Service & Solidarity: Why We Must Unite to Win the Fight” led by Mr. Antoine L. Battle. A highlight point during the engaging discussion included Mr. Battle’s perspectives on why uniting within our communities through service and volunteerism is more important now than ever, given the COVID-19 pandemic taking place.

Missed the talk? You can watch it here on Youtube!

Mr. Battle provided excellent resources for those to seek information on volunteering in their communities:

Mr. Antoine L. Battle is a Professional Fellows Program (PFP) alumnus, having served as an American Delegate to Morocco (2017) and Egypt (2018) with Legacy International. He has experience leading U.S. national service, international volunteerism, emergency preparedness, and civic engagement programs that engage and impact people from numerous walks of life. Recently, Mr. Battle completed Georgetown and Florida International University’s inaugural International Business and Public Program, which included site visits and meetings at the Inter-American Development Bank (Washington, DC) and VISA Innovation Center (Miami, Florida). He is also a 2020 PFP Alumni Impact Award nominee and African Community Service Award awardee.

You can find Mr. Battle on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.