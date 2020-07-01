Global Viewpoints Forum: 10 Tips to Land Your Spot on a TEDx Stage







Have you been wanting to give a TEDx talk to increase your influence and impact, but haven’t yet been invited? The truth is that most TEDx speakers don’t get invited—they get selected through a highly competitive process. If you have an idea that matters, the TEDx stage is a fantastic platform to share your story and message with the world. It can also do milestones for your business—especially if you’re a speaker, author, coach, or consultant.

Thursday, July 9th at 12 PM EDT on Zoom Saleema Vellani will be offering her framework and advice on how to land on a Tedx stage! Throughout this inclusive event you will learn:

How to leverage a TEDx talk for your business goals

Saleema’s framework for developing a TEDx-worthy idea

Tips on how to increase your chances of being selected

You do not want to miss this opportunity!

Saleema Vellani is an award-winning serial entrepreneur, innovation strategist, and the author of Innovation S tarts With “I” . Saleema also teaches Design Thinking and Entrepreneurship at Johns Hopkins University.

At the age of 21, Saleema co-founded and launched Brazil’s largest and #1 language school to finance an orphanage and social development programs, which has taught several thousands of students to date. Shortly after, she co-founded and ran a leading online translation agency in Italy to help companies expand their digital presence globally, while generating hundreds of jobs in the gig economy. Two of her businesses were acquired in 2012. For over 12 years, Saleema has led 100+ international organizations, nonprofits, and Fortune 500 companies to their next stage of growth and innovation.

Since 2016, Saleema has been co-leading groundbreaking research at the World Bank on solving food insecurity in conflict-affected countries through climate-smart innovations and technologies. Saleema is currently the Conference Chair for the Association for Human Resources Management in International Organizations, which will be holding its next conference in Brussels. She is a contributor to Forbes and advises several organizations, including Startup Africa, Wonder Women Tech, SXSW Pitch, Net Impact, and World Bank Group Youth-2-Youth Community.

Saleema holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Development from McGill University and a Master’s degree in International Economics and International Relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. She is fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian. Born and raised in Canada, she is proud of her multicultural upbringing as a Toronto native with East African and Indian roots.

Visit saleemavellani.com for more info or you can find her on LinkedIn