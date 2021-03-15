Women in Leadership: Obstacles and Triumphs

With Dr. Reema Diab (TechWomen) & Lara Kasbari (TechGirls)

March 24 at 12:00-1:15pm EDT

Dr. Reema Diab is an entrepreneur, AI expert, youth influencer, popular keynote speaker and Founder of Galaxy Organization to empower women in Technology. In addition, as a consultant at Tesla she helps organizations improve their business performance, use data more intelligently, and understand the implications of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchains, and the Internet of Things.



“US” has ranked Reema as one of the world’s top 100 Techwomen influencers. She is a frequent contributor to the World Economic Forum and writes a regular column for International Economic websites.

Lara Kasbari is an aspiring Palestinian community leader, and motivated social activist with vast international experience, and a passion for positive social change, especially that of empowerment of women and gender equality.



As a researcher and digital marketing enthusiast, her work focuses on women in leadership and the STEM field in particular in the MENA region. Driven by her passion, she currently serves on the alumnae advisory council of TechGirls. She also recently submitted her thesis in relation to women’s political participation in the fulfillment of a master’s of science in International Relations at University College Dublin as an Irish Fellowship awardee. She served as the Middle East and North Africa delegate at G(irls)20 Japan Summit in 2019 and is currently a member of their steering committee.