Global Viewpoints Forum: Measuring & Evaluating Success







TAKING THE GUESSWORK OUT OF IMPACT MEASUREMENT

THIS THURSDAY, APRIL 16TH AT 12PM EST

Building a social project or business and want to grab the attention of funders and investors? Looking to hone your impact pitch? Or are you just curious about how other community leaders and entrepreneurs are monitoring and evaluating their success? Then join us this Thursday at 12 noon EST on Zoom for “Taking the Guesswork Out of Impact Measurement” with Avery Ouellette, for an interactive discussion on how to measure your social and/or business impact!

Ms. Ouellette is a senior technical specialist with over 20 years of experience advancing development results through data-driven insights and fostering collaborations between the public and private sector to address complex social and economic issues. She has held positions with the World Bank, USAID, and strategy consulting firms. She received her Masters in Regional Planning from Cornell University, and Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Holyoke College. When not saving the world one PowerPoint at a time, she co-owns and manages with her family a 330-acre farm/forest in West Virginia.

Gear up for this exciting event by checking out these interesting reads before the call!

DID YOU MISS LAST WEEK’S CONVERSATION? CATCH UP HERE!

DR. MILLER OFFERS TIPS ON MAINTAINING YOUR NETWORK

How do you maintain and grow your network in times of challenge? This is the main question Dr. Miller raised at last week’s Global Viewpoints Forum. After Dr. Miller’s energizing and motivational talk, which provided tips on remaining flexible and connecting with others during difficult times, participants exchanged insight in breakout sessions on what they missing most from their network and ideas on what they might do differently after the end of social distancing.

As the Director of the Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program (RAMP), Mary Miller knows how to build strong connections. Not only has she served as a great trainer during Legacy’s Professional Fellows Program, but also she has hosted Legacy’s fellows in her home during the homestay portion of the program. Prior to her position at RAMP, Dr. Miller was president and founder of Interactive Design and Development, Inc. (IDD), an award-winning IT firm in Blacksburg, Virginia, Dr. Miller’s team served a wide range of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, for more than 27 years. Additionally, Mary has provided IT solutions for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Smithsonian Institution, and the Library of Congress. Mary was a founding member and former president of the RBTC and has served on many boards and advisory committees, including Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering Committee of 100. Dr. Miller received her Master’s of Information science (MIS), as well as her doctorate in instructional design from Virginia Tech. To see the full Global Viewpoints Forum session, see the YouTube Video.

A LOOK AHEAD….

