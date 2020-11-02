Parsley, Peas and the Pandemic: How to Eat Nutritiously during COVID and Why it Matters

With Mitra Nafissian Rash

Join us on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at noon for the next Global Viewpoints Forum!

Having trouble with emotional eating? You are not alone. Social isolation measures during the current pandemic have pushed many people towards binge eating of unhealthy foods. However, in the current COVID situation, it is now more important than ever to get the nutrition your body needs to prevent and fight infection. But how? In this exciting talk, Mitra Nafissian Rash, will give us some tips on how to eat nutritiously and reclaim your health.

Mitra is a certified nutritionist and is passionate about healthy food, healthy cooking, finding nourishment through whole foods, and most importantly, helping clients reach their nutrition goals. A graduate of the Huntington College of Health Sciences in Comprehensive Nutrition and Vegetarian Nutrition, she has directed her business ,“Healthy Living with Whole Foods” for over 15 years.

Combining the nutritional knowledge of both East and West, she pursues a balanced approach and understanding of how the body seeks to heal itself and remain healthy. Her main focus with clients is diabetes, weight management, healthy eating, cardiovascular health, irritable bowel syndrome, food and mood relationship. In addition to counseling, Mrs. Rash has prepared and reviewed menus for various organizations, and consults with companies and individuals to discuss health and nutritional concerns. She has a B.A. from Manhattanville College, NY and an M.A. from New York University, and is fluent in Farsi, English, French and Spanish. She can be reached directly for nutritional consultation at healthylivingwwf@gmail.com.

Find out more at her website at: www.healthylivingwwf.com