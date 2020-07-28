LivingSidebySide®

Racism takes many forms and has many faces. Most often it tends to demonize the “other”, to ‘generalize’ that a person of a specific race, ethnicity, or religion is part of a group of people who have negative tendencies or characteristics, rather than seeing each person as an individual. If we become conscious of our thoughts of bias against an entire group or verbalize them, the tendency then is to justify those beliefs to ourselves and to others. Rather than seeing others as individuals, we group ‘those people’ as different than ourselves, that they are not worthy, and/or are inherently dangerous, which, at its root, is fear.

Real Change? “For the first time, we may be at a crossroads to consider what it will take for real change in the United States.” Re-imagining our law enforcement and criminal justice systems is a critical start and a necessity in the short-term. Examining equity and the assumptions of our healthcare, education, and other systemic institutions are medium and long term goals that must also be addressed.

Transformation begins with the individual. In-grained deep-seated stereotypes and bias demand an honest look at ourselves. Do we have the desire to see clearly and willing to change our opinions and beliefs? Do we even think we might be looking at others and society at large through a distorted lens? Real change takes honesty, time, sustained effort, vulnerability, a willingness to listen to others, rather than a platform to only expound on our own opinions, our own beliefs.