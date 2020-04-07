Virtual Global Viewpoints Forum







HOW TO MAINTAIN YOUR NETWORK

THIS THURSDAY, APRIL 9TH AT 12PM EST

Want to sustain and grow your network? If you answered yes, then join us this Thursday at 12 noon EST as Dr. Mary Miller leads the discussion on how to Maintain your Network! Dr. Miller has been a great trainer for Legacy’s Professional Fellows Program. As the Director of the Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program (RAMP), Mary Miller knows how to build strong connections. As president and founder of Interactive Design and Development, Inc. (IDD), an award-winning IT firm in Blacksburg, Virginia, Dr. Miller’s team served a wide range of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, for more than 27 years. Additionally, Mary has provided IT solutions for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Smithsonian Institution, and the Library of Congress. Mary was a founding member and former president of the RBTC and has served on many boards and advisory committees, including Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering Committee of 100. Dr. Miller received her master’s of information science (MIS), as well as her doctorate in instructional design from Virginia Tech. Register for this exciting talk here: https://lnkd.in/fgCCkGv

(**Please note that if you have already registered earlier for the series, you should still (re)register here for this event).

DID YOU MISS LAST WEEK’S CONVERSATION? CATCH UP HERE!

SESSION 1: LEADERSHIP & ADDING C.R.E.A.M. TO YOUR DAILY COFFEE

On Thursday, July 31, Legacy International kicked off a new virtual exchange series connecting Legacy Friends and Alumni on Leading in Challenging Times, with Virginia State Delegate and entrepreneur, Mr. Sam Rasoul. In his interactive and engaging presentation, Mr. Rasoul introduced the fresh acronym “C.R.E.A.M.” to remind participants how they can add a little extra to their “daily coffee”, to maintain personal balance during difficult times: Communication. Routine. Empowerment. Awareness. Movement. Legacy Friends and Alumni on the call then exchanged their own examples of how they maintain empathetic communication, stay productive, empower others, self-evaluate, and stay healthy when regular routines are upended.

SESSION 2: GOAL-SETTING IN TIMES OF DISRUPTION

How do you set goals in times of disruption? In this interactive session, on April 2, Mr. Raj Kumar discussed how he establishes and achieves leadership goals in uncertain times and environments. A peace and youth activist from interior Sindh, Pakistan, Mr. Kumar is the first Pakistani to receive the Emerging Young Leaders Award from the U.S Department of State for his work in Pakistan on countering violent extremism and promoting women’s empowerment. Following Mr. Kumar’s engaging talk, the floor opened for discussion in multiple breakout rooms. To circumvent the challenges of disruption in their goal-setting, participants shared what they thought were barriers to achieving their own goals. In a call to action, Mr. Kumar then challenged participants to identify five new personal or professional goals.

A LOOK AHEAD….

The Global Viewpoints Forum will continue every Thursday at 12 Noon with more exciting speakers and discussions on how to build skills to meet global challenges. Join us at any of the following virtual events below! Want to present in a future Global Viewpoints Forum series? If yes, please add your name to our PARTICIPANT FORM so we can better tap into your knowledge and interests!