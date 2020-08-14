Missed the Global Viewpoints Forum with Thomas Lee? Catch Up Here!

If you missed our discussion on Practicing Humility, Empathy, and Interconnectedness in Global Public Health with GYV alum Thomas Lee you can catch up here. Tommy shared some personal stories about his past and how he was met with humility, empathy and interconnections in his life and how that relates to Global Public Health and to the world we are living now during the global pandemic. He discussed his time as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mozabmique and those living with HIV and other experiences in his life that led to a career in Global Public Health.

“Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”

Missed the talk?

Tommy Lee is passionate about global health, human rights, and youth development, particularly among sexual orientation and gender identity diverse (LGBTQIA+) people. His passion and interests for solving global issues has been greatly shaped by his over a decade long connection to Legacy International and the Global Youth Village as both a participant and staff member.

Currently Tommy works as the Academic Program Administrator for the Department of Global Health at the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH), overseeing educational and extracurricular activities. He serves as both the Inaugural Vice-Chair of the university-wide LGBTQIA+ identified faculty and staff network and the the founding Co-Chair of the Global Health Department’s Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and Justice committee.

Tommy earned his Master of Public Health degree from BUSPH in 2018 focusing on global health, program management, and sex, sexuality, & gender studies. Concurrently, he completed a graduate-level practicum in Botswana with LEGABIBO (Lesbians, Gays, and Bisexuals of Botswana) and earned a Graduate Certificate in African Studies. He undertook additional graduate-level coursework around religion and conflict transformation with the BU School of Theology in 2019.

Prior to moving to Boston, Tommy served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mozambique, first as a Community Health Promoter and later as the National Gender & HIV Coordinator. He then served as a Peace Corps Response Volunteer in Guyana working with the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination and the Guyana Equality Forum. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Conflict Analysis & Resolution from George Mason University.