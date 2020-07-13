Missed Last Week’s Global Viewpoints Forum? Catch Up Here! 10 Tips to Land Your Spot on a TEDx Stage

On Thursday, July 9th friends of the Legacy community had the opportunity to hear from Saleema Vellani as she shared her “10 Tips to Land Your Spot on a TEDx Stage!” In addition to her ten tips, Saleema shared an honest truth about the challenges in applying for a position on a TEDx stage and the importance of learning from our failures. A highlight moment of the discussion was the idea that “TEDx talks are not about being a professional or public speaker, it’s about having a great idea that matters.”

Resources from Saleema:

If you’ve decided you want to get on the TEDx stage, Saleema recently launched a self-paced course that short circuits the process of figuring everything out and shows you HOW to actually get a TEDx Talk.

Saleema is launching her book’s crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo on August 3rd. Feel free to sign up for updates and be part of the exciting journey!

If you want to go on a 100 Coffee Challenge, as Saleema recommended, you can access the free tool here to manage your meetings strategically.

The replay of the free LinkedIn masterclass Saleema mentioned in the webinar can be accessed here.

Did you miss the talk? You can watch it here on Youtube!

Saleema Vellani is an award-winning serial entrepreneur, innovation strategist, and the author of Innovation Starts With “I”. Saleema also teaches Design Thinking and Entrepreneurship at Johns Hopkins University.

You can find Saleema on SaleemaVellani.com and LinkedIn.