Global Viewpoints Forum: The Importance of Global Health Education







The Importance of Global Health Education

Looking to connect with like-minded community changers? Seeking inspiration in a time of global health challenges? Want to talk with a renowned expert on how to develop an organization or business that has a major impact on the world? Then join us for the next Global Viewpoints Forum, this Thursday at noon on Zoom, for an informative presentation by Dr. Harold Robles on The Importance of Global Health Education. Dr. Robles will talk about the non-profit he built, the Health Promotion South Africa Trust, in particular, how his organization’s “Health Promoters” workers are saving lives in South Africa through Health Education.

Founder of the Albert Schweitzer Center in the Netherlands, international humanitarian Dr. Harold Robles was appointed Secretary General of the International Schweitzer Organization (ASIL), an organization established by famous humanitarian, philosopher, physician Dr. Schweitzer. After immigrating to the United States, Dr. Robles founded the Albert Schweitzer Institute for the Humanities (ASIH) together with Rhena Schweitzer Miller, the daughter of Dr. Schweitzer, and in 1999 Dr. Robles founded the Medical Knowledge Institute Trust (now the Health Promotion South Africa Trust HPSA), an International non-profit organization that focuses on education and providing information from the conviction that healthcare is a human right. For his work, Dr. Robles and the organizations have received numerous awards, including honors from President Obama, an honorary degree from Albertus Magnus College, the International Gold Star from the Polish Academy of Health, accolades from the director of UNAIDS, and knighthood by the Queen of the Netherlands. Visit Dr. Robles’ website at: https://haroldrobles.nl/

SOCIAL MEDIA FOR SOCIAL GOOD: CAUSE MARKETING & YOUR BRAND

How can we effectively use social media for good? Danielle Ricks, Head Storyteller and owner of a boutique media company, Danielle Ricks Productions, helped us answer this question at last Thursday’s Global Viewpoints Forum on Zoom. Ms. Rick’s informative and thought-provoking presentation introducing “cause marketing” inspired a lively conversation in the Question and Answer period, where participants asked how they could tailor cause marketing strategies to their own projects. This conversation provided an apt segue into the next part of the session, where Ms. Ricks provided valuable and in-depth expert feedback on two participants’ social media pages. The energetic discussion continued long after, with the majority of participants staying on for networking and more conversation after the talk. Danielle Ricks experience includes Entertainment Producer at Walt Disney Co., Director of Corporate Social Strategy at MGM Resorts International, Digital Media Consultant for the United States Department, Broadcast Producer for ABC, CBS, and BET. Ms. Ricks holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University.

