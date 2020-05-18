Global Viewpoints Forum: SoliDARnos: The Art of Solidarity

Craving genuine personal interaction and networking in a LIVE setting with other transformative community leaders from around the world? Then join us as we continue our #MotivationMay online discussions







Fulbright Scholar Joanna Pottle to discuss Solidarity Through Art

This Thursday, May 21st at 10am EDT!

Moments of national health and security crisis can often be critical junctures: do we as community members drift apart and become divisive or do we draw together in solidarity? This Thursday, U.S. Fulbright Scholar in Poland, Ms. Joanna Pottle, will show how we can turn crises into opportunities for solidarity- through art! Ms. Pottle asserts that solidarity is a human gift we all possess and that we can express through our creativity. In her aptly entitled, “SoliDARnosc: The Art of Solidarity” (Solidarnosc, meaning solidarity in Polish, and the capitalized “Dar”, meaning “gift” in Polish), Ms. Pottle will provide examples of how people around the world have expressed their gift of artistic solidarity, and how you can too! Whether you are a seasoned artist, a complete novice, or simply curious how we can better come together in challenging times, you are welcome to join us this Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10AM EST on Zoom! Come join us for fun, conversation, and networking!

Born in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., Joanna Pottle is a visual artist, researcher, educator, and curator. Her studio practice combines abstract mixed media techniques of painting, printmaking, and drawing with investigations of personal and external narratives, various cultural contexts, and semantics. She is graduate of James Madison University, holding a BFA in Studio Art, a BA in Art History, and Art Education Licensure. Joanna has exhibited nationally and internationally in over twenty group and solo exhibitions combined, and received over a dozen grants and awards for her artwork, research, and to fund work abroad. She is currently living and working in Krakow, Poland, as a U.S. Fulbright Fellow for the 2019-2020 academic year. For her Fulbright, she is completing a combination of art projects, curatorial work, and educational programming with the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow (MOCAK). You can find Joanna on LinkedIn and Instagram or visit her website to learn more!

Maurice Bassett and Legacy Friends Explore the Art of Service

Legacy Friends and Alumni met again at the Global Viewpoints Forum for Maurice Basset’s illuminating talk and subsequent discussion on, “The Art of Service: An Exploration” this past Thursday at 10am. Maurice shared his 5 core principles to help us:

unlock our capacity for more empowering service

overcome inhibitions and challenges that prevent meaningful service

use our professional training to show up in a bigger way for the greater good

Maurice offered suggestions such as “serve beyond your paygrade”, “when in doubt, serve”, encouraging participants to feel empowered to take on service in their own community instead of waiting for a different person, time, or perfect skills to dive in! As always, the room stayed open for networking after the talk, where participants got a chance to meet new people, exchange ideas, and catch up. Maurice Basset is an independent publisher and Director of Advanced Client Systems, with publications in personal development, psychology and business titles. He has major works in progress by Dr. Abraham H. Maslow (his early diaries from 1922 to 1924), Dr. Albert Schweitzer (Reverence for Life), and Mahatma Gandhi (several titles forthcoming in book and also audiobook format). As of August 2019, his newest psychology title is: Personality and Growth: A Humanistic Psychologist in the Classroom by Abraham H. Maslow. He also has new publications, Wealth Warrior by Steve Chandler and Positive Disintegration by Kazimierz Dabrowski, M.D., Ph.D.

