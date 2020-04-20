Global Viewpoints Forum: Social Media for Social Good







Social Media for Social Good: Cause Marketing & Your Brand

THIS THURSDAY, APRIL 23RD AT 12 PM EST

Want to better promote your personal or professional social media image or brand? Looking to connect with like-minded changemakers around the world? Then join us this Thursday at noon on Zoom for “Social Media for Social Good: Cause Marketing and Your Brand”! In this exciting session this Thursday at noon on Zoom, guest speaker Danielle Ricks will discuss a special kind of, marketing, “cause marketing” and provide tips on how to effectively use social media for good! As the Head Storyteller and owner of a boutique media company, Danielle Ricks Productions, Ms. Ricks has three decades of work in traditional, broadcast media and journalism. Her experience includes Entertainment Producer at Walt Disney Co., Director of Corporate Social Strategy at MGM Resorts International, Digital Media Consultant for the United States Department, Broadcast Producer for ABC, CBS, and BET. Ms. Ricks holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University.

TAKING THE GUESSWORK OUT OF IMPACT MEASUREMENT WITH AVERY OUELLETTE

Last Thursday at 12 noon, Legacy friends and alumni congregated again at the Global Viewpoints Forum for an engaging Zoom talk by Avery Ouellette on “Taking the Guesswork Out of Impact Measurement”. A senior technical specialist with over 20 years of experience at the World Bank, USAID, and various consulting positions, Ms. Ouellette advances development results through data-driven insights and fostering collaborations between the public and private sector to address complex social and economic issues.

In the informative session, she introduced participants to the Global Impact and Investing Network (GIIN)’s tool IRIS, https://iris.thegiin.org/, a database of indicators to measure and evaluate social and economic impact in the language of potential funders and investors. In breakout sessions, participants discussed current projects, how individuals planning or running projects might employ database indicators in their community engagement or businesses, and what other tools might be useful for demonstrating an impact story. A half-hour networking, where community leaders and entrepreneurs on the call from around the world, got a chance to chat and mingle post-session! Missed the talk? You can find the full recording of the session on YouTube.

A LOOK AHEAD…

The Global Viewpoints Forum will continue every Thursday at 12 Noon with more exciting speakers and discussions on how to build skills to meet global challenges. Join us next week, April 30th at noon on Zoom for “The Importance of Global Health Education” with Dr. Harold Robles, Co-founder Health Promoters!

