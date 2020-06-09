Social isolation and pre-recorded webinars got you feeling disconnected and a little worn out? Craving genuine personal interaction and networking in a LIVE setting with other transformative community leaders from around the world? Looking to reconnect to a sense of purpose, reflection, understanding and inspiration? If you answered yes, then join us this June at the Global Viewpoints Forum!







NO GAME, NO GAIN: GAMIFICATION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

THIS THURSDAY, JUNE 11TH AT 12PM EDT

Looking to engage members of your non-profit, company, or project in a new, creative way? Out of the world of video games and into the corporate and organizational world, gamification is gaining ground as a major means of motivating and challenging adults and youth alike. Games have been incorporated into everything from online corporate training to elementary education. Yet how can we ensure that the games created are made in a thoughtful, deep, substantive and meaningful way? How can we use game elements for maximum social impact and the greater good? Join us as Ms. Snjezana Slabek sheds light on this topic and get our conversation started in her, “Gamification to Make the World a Better Place” this Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12 Noon EDT.

Ms. Slabek is an author and instructional designer of many game-based learning and e-learning projects with a proven ability to develop corporate training programs that target business objectives by increasing engagement and competencies of employees. She has also been a TEDx presenter, and a guest speaker on knowledge management, digital learning, gamification, lifelong learning. In 2016 she was awarded the “Future Leaders” award for women’s leadership and excellence. Twice (2014, 2016) she won the National Human Resources Award, “Best HR Practice” for projects in the fields of knowledge and innovation management. For her achievements in the area of digital and social learning 2016, she was among the top ten “Movers and Shakers” in Europe, selected by Training Press Releases (UK). In 2017, Snjezana was named in the “Platinum Section” of the World’s annual “Movers and Shakers” list, among 100 the most influential people in digital learning, selected by elearningindustry.com. Snjezana graduated from Computer Science and received her Master’s Degree in using digital technologies in business. She is also a certified international trainer in the field of project and knowledge management and holds an international NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) certificate. Sign up now for this exciting talk!

Did you miss last week’s GVF? Catch up here!

NOE PETITJEAN AND DIEUDONNE GAKIRE DISCUSS YOUTH AGENCY

What motivates youth to take action, whether destructive or constructive? Is it possible to change? Mr. Petitjean and Mr. Gakire set the stage for this intriguing conversation on understanding youth agency in conflict environments last Thursday, June 4, 2020. After a thoughtful introduction by Mr. Rash, Mr. Gakire, author of “A Dreaming Child” and founder of “Global Radiant Youth”, opened the forum, sharing some of his personal experience as a survivor of the Rwandan Genocide, and his motivations for building a successful peace and justice organization as a young adult. Mr. Noe Petitjean, 2017 the Emerging Young Leader Award (EYLA) recipient, and soon-to-be Masters student in Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Uppsala, then followed up with a theoretical investigation of five factors that drive youth engagement: (1) Feeling of belonging; (2) Hope; (3) Role models; (4) Safe space; (5) Opportunities. In breakout rooms, participants new and past, shared stories of youth who had made an about face in their behavior (and why), and further discussed the five factors. Missed the talk?

Want to tell your story? Please get in touch with Noe Petitjean, who is collecting personal histories for his academic project on youth agency. You can reach out to him at youth.in.conflict.stories@gmail.com

