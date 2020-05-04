Global Viewpoints Forum: If Love Were the Intention of Capital… Would Care be its Purpose?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, then jumpstart your motivational motor with our new weekly series: #MotivationMay

Beginning this Thursday with… “IF LOVE WERE THE INTENTION OF CURRENCY…WOULD CARE BE ITS PURPOSE?“

In this thought-provoking talk, Mr. Aissa Azzouzi will argue that to construct a new world, we as community leaders and entrepreneurs need to deeply examine our own intentions and aims:

Are we basing our choices on values of earning trust, manifesting love, and expressing care, or are we acting simply for the purpose of accumulating more?

Are we as entrepreneurs looking to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) only to improve our image (to amass more money), or are we doing it to uphold core values?

Are we using money/currency/capital as a means to dominate nature and people under a predatory system, or might we give money a new intention of manifesting love, investing it for the purpose of demonstrating care for the people, planet and collective well-being?

Mr. Azzouzi contends that a radically new, constructive, world is possible, if we build it on a foundation of right intentions and purpose. Register below to join us for this exciting talk on Thursday, May 7th at 12pm EST.

Mr. Aissa Azzouzi is the founding partner of Growth Train Africa, an accelerator for start-ups and social enterprises in Africa. Aissa has more than 30 years of experience, first as a strategy consultant, thereafter as a COO, CFO, CSO, CIO, HR Director & CRO for the international mid-caps High Tech Groups, and several years as an entrepreneur in the Fintech/software industry. Recently, he served as CFO, Director of IT and Strategy, and Chief Risk Officer at the United Nations. In addition to being a founding member of the Global Transformation Corps, a new division of Legacy International, he is also a board member for the High Atlas Foundation USA and Morocco as well as Z3 Capital Investment Fund. A chartered accountant with an MBA, a Research Masters, and a Masters in Law, Aissa specializes in transformative leadership, total societal impact management, and assessment and measurement, non-profit organizations, among other areas. You can find him on Linkedin here.

Gear up for the Talk:

Check out these suggested reads & questions (at the end of the third reading)

DID YOU MISS LAST WEEK’S CONVERSATION? CATCH UP HERE!

THE IMPORTANCE OF GLOBAL HEALTH EDUCATION

Last Thursday at 12 noon, Legacy friends and alumni had the pleasure of welcoming Dr. h.c. Harold Robles as guest presenter. Dr. h.c. Robles shared the inspiring success of the Health Promotion South African Trust, a non-profit he founded that provides critical health education to the population of South Africa. He spoke about how the highly-trained Health Promoters are using health education to save lives and promote the well-being of fellow community members. In 2019, the Health Promoters educated a total of 20,000 individuals on topics such as basic hygiene principles, response to sexual assault, and how to reduce the spread and impact of preventable diseases including HIV, diarrhea, and tuberculosis. What started as a small, but vocal and results-driven initiative, soon gained the widespread approval of the community, including prominent members such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Following Dr. h.c. Robles’ inspiring conversation, participants engaged in a question and answer session, where they discussed how the outstanding success of the Health Promoters might be replicated in other countries through similar health initiatives and policies. After the session, participants engaged in a half-hour of networking to further chat and mingle.

Missed the talk? You can find the full recording of the session on YouTube

