Global Viewpoints Forum: Forgotten and Misunderstood: Understanding Youth Agency in Conflict Environments

NOE PETITJEAN TO SPEAK ON YOUTH AGENCY IN CONFLICT

This Thursday, June 4th at 12pm EDT

Recent international news highlights that youth do not need to wait until they are older to make an impact on the world stage- they already are major actors, socially, economically, and politically. But what determines whether youth travel a destructive or constructive path and is it possible for youth who have already embarked on a negative path to change course? If so, how? If you are a youth looking to make a difference, or an adult curious about the factors influencing youth in action around the world today, then join us this Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12 noon, EST for “Forgotten and Misunderstood: Understanding Youth Agency in Conflict Environments” by Noé Petitjean.

Noé is a 21-year-old student in social sciences at the Amsterdam University College, and will begin his Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Uppsala in September 2020. Since 2015 he his investigation of youth agency has taken him to around the world to meet young change makers evolving in various conflict and peaceful environments. Noe participated in two exchange programs supported by the U.S. Department of State: in 2015 the Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Summer Institute on diplomacy, journalism, democracy and community building and in 2017 the Emerging Young Leader Award (EYLA), hosted by Legacy International. He travelled to Oslo in 2016 to learn about youth and sustainable development, and to Kosovo in 2019 to learn about peacebuilding and peacemaking. He has presented at several conferences in peace-building and peace-making at UNESCO in Paris and the Peace Palace in the city of The Hague.

ILONA VAN DER HAGEN AND LEGACY FRIENDS EXPLORE COLLABORATION

Legacy Friends and Alumni convened for the final “May Motivation” meet-up with professional coach, Ilona van der Hagen this past Thursday, May 27th, 2020 at 10am on Zoom. In “Collaboration: From Me to We”, Ilona discussed common barriers in the way of collaboration, and offered tips for to help us strengthen our relationships. She highlighted that it is important in relationship to make agreements rather than assumptions and to shift our focus from self-interest to what is at stake or “what is on the table” when we are collaborating.

Ilona van der Hagen is a Leadership Coach & Trainer, Vision Consultant. Her clients are entrepreneurs and leaders who are eager to grow, who are not afraid to look at themselves and who are striving to make an impact and create meaning that goes beyond their own lives. They are the leaders of their communities and families, and the leaders of their businesses and partnerships. They are leaders of thought, change and creativity. She also serves the 40-year-old youth leadership, dialogue and capacity-building, non-profit, Legacy International, as an executive team member of their partnership Global Transformation Corps (GTC), helping the leaders of tomorrow make the shift from a sole focus on profit to values-, impact- and sustainability-driven leadership, models and systems. As a global citizen with working experience with people and cultures from all over the world, Ms. Van der Hagen grew up in the Netherlands, worked in Jerusalem and surrounding areas for 14 years and now lives in the United States. You can learn more about her experiences in leadership, communications, education, conflict resolution and community work at: www.ilonavanderhagen.net

