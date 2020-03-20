Global Viewpoints Forum – Creating the New Tomorrow Today

Turning Isolation into Collaboration

VIRTUAL EXCHANGE SERIES: MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE TIMES

Feeling a little isolated?

Itching for positive change?

Looking to step up and strengthen your community?

Happy to meet like-minded global changemakers and experts?

Want to share your values with other leaders?



WELL THEN GET READY TO JOIN THE GLOBAL CONVERSATION ON MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE TIMES!

In an unprecedented interactive webinar series, Legacy International will be connecting LEGACY FRIENDS AND ALUMNI FROM AROUND THE WORLD for virtual discussion sessions on vital topics affecting the global community. Please join us on Thursdays when available to bring YOUR inspiring voice, experience, and ideas to the table.

Sessions will include featured speakers, a question and answer session with business and leadership experts, as well as breakout discussions sessions with peer participants. The first six sessions include:

Session 1: Leading in Stressful Times

Session 2: Goal-Setting in Times of Disruption

Session 3: Growing Your Network Virtually

Session 4: Measuring Your Social Impact

Session 5: Spreading Your Message Digitally

Session 6: Creating a New Tomorrow Today

When: Every Thursday at 12-1:15 PM, EST.

Where: ZOOM: REGISTER HERE

Talk to Us!: Add your name to our PARTICIPANT FORM so we can better tap into your knowledge and interests!