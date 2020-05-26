Global Viewpoints Forum: Collaboration: A Journey from Me to We

Craving genuine personal interaction and networking in a LIVE setting with other transformative community leaders from around the world? Looking to reconnect to a sense of purpose, reflection, understanding and inspiration? If you answered yes, then join us to jumpstart your motivational motor this May!







Ilona van der Hagen & Legacy Friends to Explore Collaboration

This Thursday, May 28th at 10AM EDT!

Feeling friction in your business and/or personal relationships, but not sure what steps to take? Looking to reach out and create new or better connections with others? Then join Legacy Friends and Alumni for the final “May Motivation” meet-up with professional coach, Ilona van der Hagen this Thursday, May 27th, 2020 at 10am on Zoom.

In “Collaboration: From Me to We”, Ilona will discuss common barriers that stand in the way of collaboration, and offer three main tips for to help us strengthen our relationships. Join us for this illuminating talk and discussion and networking to follow! Ilona van der Hagen is a Leadership Coach & Trainer, Vision Consultant. Her clients are entrepreneurs and leaders who are eager to grow, who are not afraid to look at themselves and who are striving to make an impact and create meaning that goes beyond their own lives. They are the leaders of their communities and families, and the leaders of their businesses and partnerships. They are leaders of thought, change and creativity. She also serves the 40-year-old youth leadership, dialogue and capacity-building, non-profit, Legacy International, as an executive team member of their partnership Global Transformation Corps (GTC), helping the leaders of tomorrow make the shift from a sole focus on profit to values-, impact- and sustainability-driven leadership, models and systems. As a global citizen with working experience with people and cultures from all over the world, Ms. Van der Hagen grew up in the Netherlands, worked in Jerusalem and surrounding areas for 14 years and now lives in the United States. You can learn more about her experiences in leadership, communications, education, conflict resolution and community work at: www.ilonavanderhagen.net

Gear up for the Talk with these motivational exercises from Ilona van der Hagen:

1. Reflect in Mirror: Take 2 minutes of your time, find a mirror, look in your eyes and smile at your self. 2 full minutes! Even if they seem long. And if your attention roams away to a pimple, or a thought about your eyebrows, or to-do list, just bring it back to looking in your eyes and smiling at your self!

2. Reflect on Collaboration: Which personal or professional collaboration keeps you the most distracted from your focus or peace right now?

Moments of national health and security crisis can often be critical junctures: do we as community members drift apart and become divisive or do we draw together in solidarity? This past Thursday, May 21, U.S. Fulbright Scholar Ms. Joanna Pottle, joined us from Poland to illustrate how we can turn crises into opportunities for solidarity- through art! Ms. Pottle asserted that solidarity is a human gift we all possess and that we can express through our creativity.

In her aptly entitled, “SoliDARnosc: The Art of Solidarity” (Solidarnosc, meaning solidarity in Polish, and the capitalized “Dar”, meaning “gift” in Polish), Ms. Pottle provided examples from her art collection project, showing how people around the world have expressed their gift of artistic solidarity. In breakout rooms artists and Legacy alumni provided examples of solidarity in their own communities, from banners supporting essential workers to scavenger hunts for children, to artistic videos for teachers, to artwork expressing common feelings of quarantine isolation. Missed the talk? Check out YouTube here!Born in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., Joanna Pottle is a visual artist, researcher, educator, and curator. Her studio practice combines abstract mixed media techniques of painting, printmaking, and drawing with investigations of personal and external narratives, various cultural contexts, and semantics. She is graduate of James Madison University, holding a BFA in Studio Art, a BA in Art History, and Art Education Licensure. Joanna has exhibited nationally and internationally in over twenty group and solo exhibitions combined, and received over a dozen grants and awards for her artwork, research, and to fund work abroad. She is currently living and working in Krakow, Poland, as a U.S. Fulbright Fellow for the 2019-2020 academic year. For her Fulbright, she is completing a combination of art projects, curatorial work, and educational programming with the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow (MOCAK). You can find Joanna on LinkedIn and contribute your solidarity art to her collection at joannapottle/news and on instagram at solidarnosc2020_artproject

