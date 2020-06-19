Did you miss last week’s GVF? Catch up here! In Search of the Common Good: Finding Mutually Beneficial Solutions for A Deeply Divided World

Legacy friends and Alumni gathered again this past Thursday at noon on Zoom for “In Search of the Common Good: Finding Mutually Beneficial Solutions for A Deeply Divided World” to discuss the common good: what is it and how do we achieve outcomes for issues of justice, fairness, equality and equity. Mr. Robert Azeem Jackson III, one of the featured speakers, sums up the discussion by sharing advice on how we can ALL show up: by sharing and holding true to our passions, compassion, and expertise.

Three dynamic speakers shared their personal journeys and thoughts about the common good.

Missed the talk? Watch it here on Youtube!

Dr. Eric Hearst has dedicated his career to social work, serving as an advocate and ally for students of all ages facing complex behavioral, social, and psychological challenges. Dr. Hearst served as a School Social Worker for Loudoun County Public Schools in Northern Virginia and St. John’s Community Services in Washington, DC. Dr. Hearst has also served as a Field Instructor and Part-time Lecturer for the Master of Social Work Programs at George Mason and Rutgers Universities. He has an earned Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership (Higher Education) degree from Argosy University and a Master of Social Work and Bachelor of Science in Human Development from Howard University. Pursuing a shift in his vocation, Dr. Hearst returned to full-time study in the fall of 2016 and has recently graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary with a dual degree (Master of Divinity/Master of Arts in Christian Education and Formation). He can be found on LinkedIn.

Mr. Jack Solano grew up in Northern Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. He studied Political Theory and Political Philosophy at Howard University. While at Howard, he participated in the activist community, worked as an investigator at D.C. Public Defenders, and decided to pursue a career in law. After graduating with a joint degree, he continued his education at Harvard Law School. There, he focused on public interest legal practice, working for two years as a student attorney with an organization dedicated to protecting the rights of low-income tenants and homeowners. After a short stint as a Litigator, he quit his law firm to pursue a career in the federal government. Mr. Jack Solano is a public interest attorney focusing on immigration issues. He can be found on LinkedIn.

Mr. Robert Azeem Jackson III is a former Global Youth Village alum from Virginia, by way of Delaware. The perspective and healing he gained and felt, respectively, while attending the Global Youth Village has been foundational in his career and personal journey. The former Georgetown School of Foreign Service and Columbia University Teachers College Alum accredits GYV for his empathy-driven approach to leadership and community building. Currently, Rob works at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) & NYU Metro Center, where he uses his knowledge of data science, protest & liberation, and global studies to serve his community. He can be found on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

