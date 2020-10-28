Steering a Global Nonprofit through the COVID-19 Pandemic: How to Adapt and Lessons Learned

Join us on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at noon for the next Global Viewpoints Forum!

All of us, whether community members, volunteers, leaders, business-owners or students, will inevitably face moments of stress or even crisis. In these uncertain situations, how can we make our best possible decisions? Come join the conversation this Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00PM Eastern at our next Global Viewpoints Forum! To get the discussion rolling, CEO Erik Dyson will reveal how his organization, All Hands and Hearts, was impacted at every level by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his presentation, you will have a chance to ponder and share with others how you might have reacted in a similar situation, and you will find out step-by-step how Erik managed and collaborated during a time of unprecedented crisis.

Erik Dyson is the CEO of All Hands and Hearts, a volunteer-powered disaster relief nonprofit that works throughout the world. All Hands and Hearts effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities affected by natural disasters around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying its direct-impact model, the organization is able to rebuild schools, homes and other community infrastructure. As CEO, Erik guides All Hands and Hearts as it continues to broaden its impact and effectiveness around the world.



Prior to leading All Hands and Hearts, Erik was the Senior Vice President of Latin America and Caribbean for GTECH Corporation. He also held the position of Senior Director of Corporate Real Estate for GTECH, where he oversaw a global real estate portfolio that included the design and construction of a new world headquarters. Before rising the ranks of GTECH, Erik worked in commercial real estate in the Boston area for Boston Properties. He began his career in the nonprofit space having spent three years in El Salvador and Costa Rica with Habitat for Humanity International.



Erik graduated from Harvard Business School with a master’s degree in Business Administration and received a bachelor’s degree in Finance and International Business from American University.

