Leading from a Position of Influence: How to Get Traction Starting A New Venture

Wednesday April 28th, 2021

12:00 -1:15PM EDT

Leading is knowing that you will succeed and knowing how you will succeed whether you currently have success or not. In this session Hugh will explore how to position yourself to attract and engage people you need to move your enterprise to the place of your dreams.

Hugh Ballou is The Transformational Leadership Strategist® and Corporate Culture Architect® working with visionary CEOs, entrepreneurs, pastors, and nonprofit leaders and their teams to develop a purpose-driven high performance collaboration culture that significantly increases productivity, profits, and job satisfaction, through dramatically decreasing confusion, conflicts, and under-functioning. With 40 years as musical conductor, Ballou uses the leadership skills utilized daily by the conductor in teaching relevant leadership skills and showing leaders in business, church, or nonprofit organizations the power of creating a high performance culture that responds to the nuances of the leader as a skilled orchestra responds to the musical director.

In his work with Social Entrepreneurs and corporate executives for 30+ years applying his unique transformational leadership concepts, he has developed comprehensive systems and strategies for empowering leadership leading social change His books, e-Books, online programs and live presentations have impact on leaders worldwide with his unique and proprietary leadership methodology that integrates strategy with performance unlike the traditional consultant model.