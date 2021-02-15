Global Viewpoints Forum with Ashley Davis: Writing Your Digital Detox

February 24th at 12:00-1:15pm EST

When was the last time you wrote a letter? Not a text or a tweet or a direct message with an emoji, but an actual, honest-to-goodness letter? One that you sat down to write with pen and paper, or even composed on your computer, then printed and mailed?

We are all using technology to its fullest extent now to stay connected during the pandemic, however, this is exactly the time to utilize the personal touch of a hand written note or letter to engage at a deeper level. This session will give attendees the push to make this part of their daily lives. It can have positive personal and professional advantages.

Ashley Davis was born the middle son to a preacher and a teacher, and spent his early years in and around the fields of Indiana, coal mines of West Virginia, and the mountains of Virginia, finally settling in North Carolina at the age of five. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in English, he began a career in corporate media and advertising that last over 20 years, most of which was with Time Warner Cable, culminating in his role as VP of National Ad Sales Operations. While in the corporate world, he focused intently on communication and relationships, vital disciplines passed down to him from his parents and grandparents. Since leaving a corporate career in 2014, Ashley has continued to work in media and advertising, as well as real estate. He is the author of A Life Through Letters, a 2017 speaker at TEDx Charlotte and speaks regularly about the topic of letter writing in today’s society. He and his wife live just outside of NYC with their two boys.